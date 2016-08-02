BRIEF-Fitbit Q2 non-GAAP shr $0.12

COLUMN-U.S. complaint against China's aluminium sector risks back-firing: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Aug 2 Fitbit Inc :
* Fitbit reports $587 m Q216 revenue, $0.03 GAAP EPS/$0.12 non-GAAP EPS, and confirms revenue and profit guidance for FY16
* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP shr $0.17 to $0.19
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP shr $1.12 TO $1.24
* Q2 non-GAAP shr $0.12
* Q2 GAAP shr $0.03
* Sees Q3 2016 REVENUE $490 mln to $510 mln
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.5 bln to $2.6 bln
* Qtrly revenue of $586.5 mln
* Q2 shr view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.03
* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.12
* Says sold 5.7 mln devices in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
CAPE TOWN, Jan 16 U.S. auto-maker Ford will recall 4,500 of its Kuga SUV models after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously, the head of the company's South Africa unit said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 16 For the first time since World War Two, the giant illuminated billboards that have lit up London's Piccadilly Circus for over 100 years have been switched off for an extended period, as work starts to replace them.