BRIEF-Bruker Corp posts Q2 earnings per share $0.09

Aug 2 Bruker Corp

* Q2 revenue fell 6.1 percent to $371.7 million

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.97 to $1.02

* Bruker Corp says now expects reported revenue in 2016 to be approximately flat compared to prior year

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $1.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Says for 2016 expects to increase its non-GAAP operating margin by approximately 75 - 100 basis points year-over-year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $410.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

