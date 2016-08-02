版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Phaserx posts Q2 loss per share $1.84

Aug 2 Phaserx Inc

* Q2 loss per share $1.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

