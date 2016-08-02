版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Cumberland Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.04/shr

Aug 2 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 revenue $7.4 million versus $8.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

