BRIEF-Atento SA posts Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.13

COLUMN-U.S. complaint against China's aluminium sector risks back-firing: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Aug 2 Atento Sa Says Reaffirms Full
* Year outlook for revenue growth between 1 pct and 5 pct and adjusted EBITDA margin between 11 pct and 12 pct
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13
* Atento SA says Q2 reported revenue $452.4 million versus. $515.7 million last year
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $452.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
CAPE TOWN, Jan 16 U.S. auto-maker Ford will recall 4,500 of its Kuga SUV models after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously, the head of the company's South Africa unit said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 16 For the first time since World War Two, the giant illuminated billboards that have lit up London's Piccadilly Circus for over 100 years have been switched off for an extended period, as work starts to replace them.