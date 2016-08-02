BRIEF-Jive Software posts Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.02

COLUMN-U.S. complaint against China's aluminium sector risks back-firing: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Aug 2 Jive Software Inc
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to $51 million
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02 to $0.03
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $49 million to $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
CAPE TOWN, Jan 16 U.S. auto-maker Ford will recall 4,500 of its Kuga SUV models after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously, the head of the company's South Africa unit said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 16 For the first time since World War Two, the giant illuminated billboards that have lit up London's Piccadilly Circus for over 100 years have been switched off for an extended period, as work starts to replace them.