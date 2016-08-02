版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Jive Software posts Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.02

Aug 2 Jive Software Inc

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to $51 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02 to $0.03

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $49 million to $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

