BRIEF-Saul Centers posts Q2 earnings per share $0.35

Aug 2 Saul Centers Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue $52.7 million versus $51.7 million

* Q2 FFO per share $0.73 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

