版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-Weyco Group posts Q2 earnings per share $0.09

Aug 2 Weyco Group Inc

* Weyco reports second quarter sales and earnings

* Q2 sales fell 11 percent to $56.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Company estimates bogs annual sales will be down approximately 25 pct

* Looking forward to second half of 2016 for bogs, backlogs for brand remain down Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

