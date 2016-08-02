版本:
BRIEF-Formfactor qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.13

Aug 2 Formfactor Inc

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Qtrly revenues were $83.1 million, up 55% from $53.6 million reported in q1

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $78.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 revenue $118 million to $126 million

* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 to $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $117.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

