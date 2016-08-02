版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Regulus Therapeutics q2 loss per share $0.40

Aug 2 Regulus Therapeutics Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.40

* On track to deliver follow-up results from rg-101 studies while working to address deficiencies outlined in by fda

* Qtrly revenue was $0.5 million compared with $3.8 million

* Initiating a phase ii study in alport syndrome for rg-012, and plan to nominate our fourth clinical candidate by year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐