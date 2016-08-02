版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Etsy says sees 2016 revenue growth 25-28 pct

Aug 2 Etsy Inc

* Qtrly total revenue was $85.3 million, up 39.1% year-over-year

* Reiterating 3-year guidance

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Qtrly gms was $669.7 million, up 22.6%

* Increasing full-year 2016 guidance for gms, revenue and adjusted ebitda margin

* Reiterating gross margin guidance for 2016

* Sees 2016 revenue growth 25-28% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐