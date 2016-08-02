BRIEF-Stanley furniture - Board of Directors intends to issue 2 special dividends totaling up to $1.50 per share

Aug 2 Stanley Furniture Company Inc
* Board of directors intends to issue two special dividends
totaling up to $1.50 per share, representing $22.1 million in
aggregate
* Additional special dividend of $0.25 per share is expected
to be declared once company has obtained a revolving credit
facility
* Declared an initial special dividend of $1.25 per share
payable on august 19, 2016
* As a part of ongoing strategic review, board decided to
distribute cash in excess of what is needed to execute business
plan to shareholders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)