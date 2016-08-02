版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-AIG qtrly revenue $14.72 billion vs. $15.7 billion

Aug 2 American International Group Inc

* Qtrly Revenue $14.72 billion versus $15.7 billion Source (bit.ly/2atSF8m) Further company coverage:

