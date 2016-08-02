BRIEF-Amedisys qtrly earnings per share $0.32

Aug 2 Amedisys Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.32
* Amedisys inc qtrly adjusted net income attributable to
amedisys, inc. Per diluted share of $0.42 compared to $0.43 in
2015
* Ronald laborde, the vice chairman and chief financial
officer of the company, announced his intention to retire from
the company
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $353.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net service revenue increased $46.6 million to
$360.7 million compared to $314.1 million in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)