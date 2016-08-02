BRIEF-Husky Energy, CNOOC announce agreement for Liwan gas project

Aug 2 Husky Energy Inc
* Husky energy and cnooc limited announce agreement for
liwan gas project
* "long term fundamentals remain strong for natural gas
demand in china"
* Plans will get underway to finalize commercial and
development approach to tie liuhua 29-1 field into liwan
infrastructure
* Liquids production, net to husky, is expected to remain in
range of 5,000-6,000 barrels per day for project
* Co's china unit signed agreement with cnooc, relevant cos
for price adjustment of natural gas from liwan 3-1 and liuhua
34-2 fields
* Agreement for price adjustment of natural gas from liwan
3-1, liuhua 34-2 that will see price set at $12.50-15.00 cdn per
thousand cubic feet
