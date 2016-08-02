BRIEF-Cardinal Energy qtrly loss per share $0.52

Aug 2 Cardinal Energy Ltd
* Cardinal energy ltd. Announces second quarter results
* Increased its base capital expenditure budget by $10
million for last half of 2016
* Cardinal's credit facility was renewed at $150 million and
$25 million was drawn at end of q2 2016
* Cardinal energy ltd says will continue to work towards
increasing liability management ratio to exceed 2.0 in 2017
* Production for q2 was 14,621 boe/d, an increase of 3% over
q1 2016 and an increase of 29% over q2 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.52
* Revised capex expected to result in average production of
15,100 boe/d in q4, up from previous guidance of 14,600 boe/d
