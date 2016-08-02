BRIEF-Energy Transfer, Sunoco Logistics sell minority stake in Bakken Pipeline

Aug 2 Energy Transfer Partners Lp
* Energy Transfer and Sunoco Logistics announce sale of
minority stake in Bakken Pipeline Project to Enbridge and
Marathon Petroleum
* Signed an agreement to sell 36.75 pct of Bakken Pipeline
Project to an entity jointly owned by Enbridge and Marathon
Petroleum
* Says ETP and SXL plan to use proceeds from sale of equity
interest in project to MarEn to pay down debt
* ETP and SXL will receive $1.2 billion and $800 million in
cash at closing, respectively
* Says deal for $2 billion in cash
