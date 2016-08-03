BRIEF-GAM Holding H1 net profit down 34 pct at CHF 53.3 million

BRIEF-Geberit CEO sees favourable construction market in Europe in 2017
Jan 17 Geberit Chief Executive Christian Buhl said he saw a favourable construction market in Europe during 2017.
Aug 3 GAM Holding AG :
* H1 2016 underlying pre-tax profit 55.0 million Swiss francs ($56.99 million)
* H1 IFRS net profit at 53.3 million francs, 34 pct lower versus H1 2015 and 7 pct lower versus H2 2015
* H1 group assets under management of 113.5 billion francs, down 5 pct from 31 December 2015
* H1 net fee and commission income fell 23 pct to 232.8 million francs mainly as a result of significantly lower performance fees
* Market environment is expected to be difficult for remainder of 2016
* Committed to our financial targets of increasing diluted underlying earnings per share in excess of 10 pct on an annualised basis
* Sees achieving an operating margin of 35-40 pct over five to eight-year business cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9651 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 17 Geberit Chief Executive Christian Buhl said he saw a favourable construction market in Europe during 2017.
MOSCOW, Jan 17 Russian state bank VTB financing the privatisation of Rosneft last year is a commercial issue which is not on the Kremlin's agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares fell on Tuesday, weighed by miners and autos, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.