2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-RPX q2 gaap earnings per share $0.08

Aug 2 Rpx Corp

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 revenue $83.1 million versus $67.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $82.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

