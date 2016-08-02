BRIEF-Stone Energy Q2 adjusted loss per share $7.45 excluding items

Aug 2 Stone Energy Corp

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $7.45 excluding items

* Says production guidance for q3 of 2016 is estimated at 35 - 37 mboe per day

* Says updated production guidance for fy 2016 is 33 - 35 mboe (198 - 210 mmcfe) per day

* Q2 loss per share $35.05

* Says net daily production for q2 averaged 29.,000 barrels of oil equivalent (mboe) per day versus 34.5 mboe (207 mmcfe) per day