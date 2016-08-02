BRIEF-Stone Energy Q2 adjusted loss per share $7.45 excluding items

COLUMN-U.S. complaint against China's aluminium sector risks back-firing: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Aug 2 Stone Energy Corp
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $7.45 excluding items
* Says production guidance for q3 of 2016 is estimated at 35 - 37 mboe per day
* Says updated production guidance for fy 2016 is 33 - 35 mboe (198 - 210 mmcfe) per day
* Q2 loss per share $35.05
* Says net daily production for q2 averaged 29.,000 barrels of oil equivalent (mboe) per day versus 34.5 mboe (207 mmcfe) per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CAPE TOWN, Jan 16 U.S. auto-maker Ford will recall 4,500 of its Kuga SUV models after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously, the head of the company's South Africa unit said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 16 For the first time since World War Two, the giant illuminated billboards that have lit up London's Piccadilly Circus for over 100 years have been switched off for an extended period, as work starts to replace them.