BRIEF-Maxwell Technologies posts Q2 earnings per share $0.07

Aug 2 Maxwell Technologies Inc

* Q2 revenue $34.1 million versus $37.8 million

* Q2 revenue view $35.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $24 million to $27 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

