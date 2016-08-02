版本:
BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive to change non-GAAP financial measures

Aug 2 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc :

* To change non-GAAP financial measures

* Take-Two Interactive Software - starting with its results for fiscal Q1 2017, ended June 30, 2016, will modify calculation of its non-GAAP financial measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

