公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 05:00 BJT

BRIEF-Rigel Pharmaceuticals q2 loss per share $0.15

Aug 2 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.15

* Expects cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as Of June 30 to be sufficient to fund operations into q3 of 2017

* Rigel pharmaceuticals inc qtrly revenues $13.6 million versus $7.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

