2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Faro Technologies q2 earnings per share $0.20

Aug 2 Faro Technologies Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 sales fell 6.3 percent to $78.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $84.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New order bookings were $81.6 million for q2 of 2016, down 2.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

