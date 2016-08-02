版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Robert Half sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.22/shr

Aug 2 Robert Half International Inc :

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

