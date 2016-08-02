BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties posts Q2 adj. FFO per share $0.42

Aug 2 Summit Hotel Properties Inc
* Qtrly same-store REVPAR grew to $117.44, an increase of
6.5 percent over same period in 2015
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.37
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.42
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Summit Hotel Properties Inc qtrly Q3 2016 pro forma REVPAR
$112.00 to $114.00
* Summit Hotel Properties Inc sees Q3 2016 adjusted FFO per
diluted share and unit $0.32 to $0.34
* Summit Hotel Properties Inc sees full year 2016 pro forma
revpar $111.50 to $113.00; sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per diluted
share and unit $ 1.32 to $1.36
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)