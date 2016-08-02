BRIEF-Modine Manufacturing Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

Aug 2 Modine Manufacturing Co
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $1.34
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 sales $347.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.87
* Sees Full 2017 Fiscal Year-Over-Year Sales Down 1 Percent
To Up 3 Percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $336.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Modine Manufacturing Co CEO says "we will continue to
maintain a culture of cost discipline for remainder of fiscal
2017"
