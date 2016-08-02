BRIEF-Genworth Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.34

Aug 2 Genworth Financial Inc
* Genworth financial announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34
* Genworth financial inc says net investment income
decreased to $779 million in quarter, down from $789 million in
prior quarter
* Genworth financial inc says in q2 life insurance had net
operating income of $31 million, compared with $31 million in
prior quarter and $22 million in prior year
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $2.08
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.25
* "additional steps taken toward repatriation of bermuda
subsidiary"
* Genworth financial inc says in q2 u.s. Mi net operating
income was $61 million, compared with $61 million in prior
quarter and $49 million in prior year
* Qtrly revenue total revenues $2.24 billion versus $2.16
billion
