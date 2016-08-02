BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric updates about criminal trial alleging violation of safety standards

Aug 2 Pacific Gas and Electric Co
* Pacific Gas and Electric-government filed dismissal notice
of alternative fines act sentencing claims with court presiding
over criminal trial against unit
* Court has stated if co consents to dismissal, court is
prepared to grant government leave to dismiss Alternative Fines
Act sentencing allegations
* In response, utility has stated that it consents to
dismissal of the allegations.
* Based on superseding indictment's allegation utility
derived gross gains of about $281 million, potential maximum
alternative fine to be about $562 million
