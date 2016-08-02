BRIEF-Enbridge Energy, Enbridge Inc to acquire equity interest in Bakken Pipeline

Aug 2 Enbridge Inc
* Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. and Enbridge Inc. announce
agreement to acquire equity interest in Bakken Pipeline system
establishing new path to U.S. Gulf coast
* Formed joint venture, which entered into agreement to
acquire 49 percent interest in holding co that owns 75 percent
of Bakken Pipeline System
* Mark Maki, president for EEP said investment is expected
to be immediately accretive
* Says plans to initially fund its investment in EEP from
available liquidity
* Purchase price of EEP's effective 27.6 percent interest in
system is $1.5 billion
* Intends to enter into bridge financing arrangement with
Enbridge to fund EEP's US$1.5 billion investment at closing
* EEP and Marathon Petroleum Corporation have formed new
joint venture
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)