BRIEF-Belimo Holding H1 sales up 12.9 pct to CHF 273.9 mln

Aug 3 Belimo Holding AG :
* In the first half-year 2016, the Belimo group increased
its sales by 12.9 percent to 273.9 million Swiss francs
($283.51 million), adjusted for currencies by 10.2 percent.
* H1 operating income before interest and taxes (EBIT) for
the first half-year 2016 amounted to 46.9 million Swiss francs,
which equates to an operating margin of 17.1 percent
* H1 net income amounted to 37.8 million francs (comparison
period 2015 23.0 million francs).
* Sales should develop stable in the second half-year
compared to the first half-year.
* A recovery in the second half-year in Russia and the
Middle East is not expected
* It will be challenging to maintain the high growth rate of
the first half-year 2016 until year-end.
* However, the decided exit of the United Kingdom from the
European Union could affect the market development in Europe
* In Asia/Pacific, particularly in China, a slowdown in
construction activity is assumed
Source text - bit.ly/2aP2UGA
($1 = 0.9661 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)