版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 13:09 BJT

BRIEF-Kudelski and RPX Corporation enter into broad patent licensing agreement

Aug 3 Kudelski SA :

* The Kudelski Group and RPX Corporation enter into broad patent licensing agreement

* Under terms of agreement, RPX receives right to sublicense a limited number of companies to Kudelski Group patents

* Kudelski receives an upfront payment, mutual patent risk clearance, and a future transfer of patents from RPX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐