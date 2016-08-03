BRIEF-Alpiq secures railway technology order for new CEVA train route in Geneva

BRIEF-Geberit CEO sees favourable construction market in Europe in 2017
Jan 17 Geberit Chief Executive Christian Buhl said he saw a favourable construction market in Europe during 2017.
Aug 3 Alpiq Holding AG :
* Alpiq secures railway technology order for new CEVA train route in Geneva
* From the end of 2016 to the end of 2019, the Alpiq and Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group consortium, will equip the 16-kilometre rail route CEVA with railway technology
* Order value for the consortium amounts to 68 million Swiss francs ($70.46 million) Source text - bit.ly/2arA5fM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9651 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, Jan 17 Russian state bank VTB financing the privatisation of Rosneft last year is a commercial issue which is not on the Kremlin's agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares fell on Tuesday, weighed by miners and autos, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.