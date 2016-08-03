BRIEF-Alpiq secures railway technology order for new CEVA train route in Geneva

Aug 3 Alpiq Holding AG :

* Alpiq secures railway technology order for new CEVA train route in Geneva

* From the end of 2016 to the end of 2019, the Alpiq and Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group consortium, will equip the 16-kilometre rail route CEVA with railway technology

* Order value for the consortium amounts to 68 million Swiss francs ($70.46 million) Source text - bit.ly/2arA5fM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9651 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)