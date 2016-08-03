版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 16:10 BJT

BRIEF-GAM Holding plans to launch Cantab products as soon as Cantab acquisition is closed - conf call

Aug 3 GAM Holding AG :

* Planning to launch Cantab products as soon as Cantab acquisition is closed - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

