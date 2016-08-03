版本:
BRIEF-Nova Measuring Instruments Q2 non-GAAP EPS $0.17

Aug 3 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd

* Q2 revenue $35.6 million

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 to $0.27

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.16 to $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $41.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 GAAP net income per diluted share $0.11

* Sees Q3 diluted GAAP EPS $0.16 to $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $36.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 revenue $42 million to $44 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

