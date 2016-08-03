BRIEF-Magellan Petroleum to enter the LNG business

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Magellan Petroleum Corp
* Entered into merger with Tellurian Investments Inc, a private co focused on development of mid-scale LNG on U.S. Gulf coast
* Announces strategic merger and enters the LNG business
* Board of directors of each company has unanimously approved terms of agreement
* Magellan will issue about 122 million shares of common stock to Tellurian shareholders
* Tellurian is led by Charif Souki, former founder, chairman, CEO of Cheniere Energy and Martin Houston, former COO of BG Group Plc
* Each share of Tellurian will be converted into right to receive 1.30 shares of Magellan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.