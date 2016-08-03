版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Orbotech Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.60/share

Aug 3 Orbotech Ltd:

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $200 million to $208 million

* Sees Q3 gross margin to be 45.5%-46.0%

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $195.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 revenue $196 million versus $189 million

* Q3 revenue view $206.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

