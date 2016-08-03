版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 18:33 BJT

BRIEF-Walker & Dunlop report Q2 earnings per share $1.05

Aug 3 Walker & Dunlop Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $1.05

* Says total revenue was $147.9 million for Q2 2016 compared to $113.9 million for Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐