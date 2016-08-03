版本:
BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

Aug 3 Vitamin Shoppe Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 sales rose 3.2 percent to $332.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $331.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 same store sales rose 1.6 percent

* Qtrly e-commerce sales increased 9.4 percent

* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.30

* Sees 2016 total comparable sales growth expected to be flat to slightly negative

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

