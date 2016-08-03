版本:
BRIEF-Avista qtrly net income $0.43 per diluted share

Aug 3 Avista Corp

* Qtrly net income $0.43 per diluted share; qtrly operating revenue $302.6 million versus $320.7 million

* Confirming 2016 guidance for earnings per share to be $1.96 to $2.16; sees Avista utilities to contribute $1.91 to $2.05 per share for 2016

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

