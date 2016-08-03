版本:
BRIEF-Frutarom to buy Redbrook for about $44.8 mln

Aug 3 Frutarom Industries Ltd :

* Agreement for purchase of 100% of shares of Redbrook Ingredients Services Limited in exchange for about $44.8 million

* Transaction was financed through bank debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

