公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 18:32 BJT

BRIEF-Cesca says promising results from follow-up of patients enrolled in study

Aug 3 Cesca Therapeutics Inc

* Announces promising results from 40-month follow-up of patients enrolled in critical limb ischemia feasibility study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

