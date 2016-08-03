版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 18:17 BJT

BRIEF-MDC Holdings posts Q2 earnings of $0.55/share

Aug 3 Mdc Holdings Inc:

* Qtrly homes delivered up 13% to 1,272

* Q2 revenue rose 24 percent to $571.2 million

* Qtrly net new orders up 11% to 1,646

* Qtrly home sale revenues up 24% to $571.2 million from $461.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Quarter ending backlog dollar value up 42% to $1.61 billion from $1.13 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $546.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐