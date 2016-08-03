版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 18:16 BJT

BRIEF-Voya Financial posts Q2 operating earnings of $0.79/share

Aug 3 Voya Financial Inc:

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.79

* Total assets under management (AUM) of $276 billion as of June 30, 2016

* Qtrly book value per share (excluding AOCI) of $59.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐