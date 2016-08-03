版本:
BRIEF-Dollar General Corp to establish commercial paper program

Aug 3 Dollar General Corp

* Entered definitive documentation to establish commercial paper program under which co may issue unsecured commercial paper notes

* May issue notes from time to time in an aggregate amount not to exceed $1 billion outstanding at any time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

