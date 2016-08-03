版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Samsung said in talks to buy assets of Fiat auto-parts unit - Bloomberg, citing sources

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* Samsung said in talks to buy assets of Fiat auto-parts unit - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/2auZ4jz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

