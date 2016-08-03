版本:
BRIEF-American Capital reports NOI before income taxes of $0.31 per diluted share

Aug 3 American Capital Ltd

* Reports NOI before income taxes of $0.31 per diluted share, net earnings of $0.47 per diluted share and NAV per share of $20.77

* Quarterly total operating revenue $142 million versus $168 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

