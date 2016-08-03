BRIEF-El Paso Electric reports qtrly operating revenue of $217.9 mln

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 El Paso Electric Co
* Earnings guidance for 2016 with a range of $2.20 to $2.50 per basic share.
* El paso electric co qtrly operating revenues $217.9 million versus $219.5 million; qtrly earnings per share $0.55
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Middle of 2016 earnings guidance range assumes normal weather for remainder of year, puct approves unopposed settlement during h2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.