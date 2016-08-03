版本:
BRIEF-NextEra Energy to sell $1.50 billion of equity units

Aug 3 NextEra Energy Inc

* Agreed to sell $1.50 billion of equity units to goldman, sachs & co., credit suisse and mizuho securities

* Nextera energy announces sale of equity units

* Net proceeds from sale, which are expected to be $1.45 billion will be added to general funds of nextera energy capital holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

