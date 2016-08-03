版本:
2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Halyard Health Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

Aug 3 Halyard Health Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 sales rose 3 percent to $400 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $383.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.70 to $1.90

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 total net sales, on a constant currency basis, are expected to range from a decline of 2 percent to 4 percent compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

